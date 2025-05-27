Canada unveils plans for mobile artillery

The Canadian artillery is to get a range of new equipment which will not only have more mobility but will enable targets to be engaged with greater accuracy at extended ranges and with greater effect.

Details of this major programme were revealed at the Defence IQ Future Artillery Conference held in London, UK, under Chatham House rules.

Today all Canadian artillery is towed with the latest weapon being the BAE Systems M777A2 155mm/39 cal weapon which was first acquired to meet an Urgent Operational Requirement for Afghanistan.

Under current plans, the first requirement is for between 80 and 102 155mm/52