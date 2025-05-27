To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Canada unveils plans for mobile artillery

27th May 2025 - 10:24 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

RSS

Canada uses towed M777A2 but is looking to purchase SP artillery systems. (Photo: Canadian Department of National Defence)

Canada did deploy the US M109 155mm/39 cal tracked self-propelled artillery system as its only mobile weapon for many years but these were finally declared surplus in 2005.

The Canadian artillery is to get a range of new equipment which will not only have more mobility but will enable targets to be engaged with greater accuracy at extended ranges and with greater effect.

Details of this major programme were revealed at the Defence IQ Future Artillery Conference held in London, UK, under Chatham House rules.

Today all Canadian artillery is towed with the latest weapon being the BAE Systems M777A2 155mm/39 cal weapon which was first acquired to meet an Urgent Operational Requirement for Afghanistan.

Under current plans, the first requirement is for between 80 and 102 155mm/52

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us