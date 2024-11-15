To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Canada places $231 million order for 85 Rheinmetall HX trucks

15th November 2024 - 15:26 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The vehicles are for recovery but can also be used for container handling. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Canada has become the 21st country to have ordered or operate HX trucks, of which more than 10,000 platforms have been sold in 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 configurations worldwide.

Rheinmetall will supply Canada with 85 8x8 HX heavy recovery vehicles under a C$325 million (US$231 million) five-year deal which will see the first vehicle delivered in 2027.

The vehicles will be supplied to the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) as part of the Enhanced Recovery Capability (ERC) programme and will include an additional service agreement worth C$28.9 million.

Rheinmetall Canada will replace the CAF’s heavy logistic vehicle wheeled recovery fleet with 85 HX trucks, each equipped with a heavy towing and recovery module.

The HX heavy recovery vehicles also provide additional capabilities, such as an integrated rotary crane that can be used for container handling and for other crane work.

The ERC project is being led by Rheinmetall Canada supported by Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles, US-based towing and recovery equipment company Miller Industries Towing Equipment and hydraulic winches and winch systems maker Rotzler Holding.

Rheinmetall’s HX family of trucks have been sold to 20 customers globally including Germany, Australia, the UK, Austria, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

In July Rheinmetall MAN received a €312 million (US$334.5 million) order for 610 HX vehicles from Germany, the first placed from a framework agreement with a value of as much as €3.5 billion for up to 6,500 trucks.

