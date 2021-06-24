CAMM-ER hits moving target

CAMM ER air defence missile. (Photo: MBDA)

An extended-range variant of the CAMM air defence missile is designed for land-based and naval applications.

MBDA announced on 24 June that it has successfully fired a CAMM-ER air defence missile against a manoeuvring target.

The trial at an Italian firing range confirmed ‘the excellent capability’ of the missile system’, the company added in a statement. CAMM-ER is the extended-range member of the CAMM family of air defence systems. CAMM has been ordered by Brazil, Chile, New Zealand and the UK, according to Shephard Defence Insight.

‘All members of the CAMM family share the same cutting-edge active radar seeker and soft-launch system, with CAMM-ER featuring a larger rocket motor designed by AVIO to provide extended range out beyond 40km,’ MBDA noted.

MBDA designed the extended-range variant of the missile for applications on land and at sea.

For the Italian Air Force, it replaces the Aspide SAM in the Medium Advanced Air Defence System and the Italian Army envisages CAMM-ER as armament for the GRIFO air defence system.

CAMM-ER will also be used in the Albatros NG naval air defence system.