CAMM-ER hits moving target

L3Harris delivers final bomb disposal robot
L3Harris has delivered the final EOD robot to the UK MoD for Project STARTER.
MBDA announced on 24 June that it has successfully fired a CAMM-ER air defence missile against a manoeuvring target.
The trial at an Italian firing range confirmed ‘the excellent capability’ of the missile system’, the company added in a statement. CAMM-ER is the extended-range member of the CAMM family of air defence systems. CAMM has been ordered by Brazil, Chile, New Zealand and the UK, according to Shephard Defence Insight.
‘All members of the CAMM family share the same cutting-edge active radar seeker and soft-launch system, with CAMM-ER featuring a larger rocket motor designed by AVIO to provide extended range out beyond 40km,’ MBDA noted.
MBDA designed the extended-range variant of the missile for applications on land and at sea.
For the Italian Air Force, it replaces the Aspide SAM in the Medium Advanced Air Defence System and the Italian Army envisages CAMM-ER as armament for the GRIFO air defence system.
CAMM-ER will also be used in the Albatros NG naval air defence system.
US market dominance in North Africa may begin to be eroded over the next ten years by new players from emerging defence markets.
AI platform for the British Army is designed to create an interconnected digital picture for frontline soldiers.
Turkey has successfully tested and integrated the 107mm Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher onto its BMC-produced armoured vehicle.
Add-on kit turns UHF/VHF radio into a BLoS solution to support voice and data communications.
The FICV has re-emerged as a major programme for the Indian Army, after lying pretty much dormant for the past 4-5 years.