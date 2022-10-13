Cambodia receives numerous free vehicles from China

China continues to enlarge its footprint in the Cambodian military with a large donated shipment of tactical vehicles recently arriving in the Southeast Asian kingdom.

A handover ceremony, attended by Minister of National Defence Gen Tea Banh, saw 117 vehicles handed over on 20 September at Phnom Chumreay International Military Training Centre in Kampong Chhnang Province.

Chinese ambassador Wang Wentian was also present.

Banh stated that the equipment was supplied under annual cooperation measures between the two countries. He declared, ‘I would like to firmly reiterate the stance of the Ministry of National Defence in giving unwavering support to the