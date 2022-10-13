To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Cambodia receives numerous free vehicles from China

13th October 2022 - 02:59 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Cambodia has received 117 disparate vehicles as donated equipment from China. (Photo: Twitter)

China has donated more than 100 vehicles of all different types as military aid to Cambodia.

China continues to enlarge its footprint in the Cambodian military with a large donated shipment of tactical vehicles recently arriving in the Southeast Asian kingdom.

A handover ceremony, attended by Minister of National Defence Gen Tea Banh, saw 117 vehicles handed over on 20 September at Phnom Chumreay International Military Training Centre in Kampong Chhnang Province.

Chinese ambassador Wang Wentian was also present.

Banh stated that the equipment was supplied under annual cooperation measures between the two countries. He declared, ‘I would like to firmly reiterate the stance of the Ministry of National Defence in giving unwavering support to the

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

