Bundeswehr contracts Rheinmetall for mortar modernisation

Rheinmetall offers a complete range of 120mm, 81mm and 60mm ammunition families. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

The German Bundeswehr has selected Rheinmetall for ammunition delivery and modernisation programme.

Rheinmetall has received a contract valued from the German Bundeswehr to supply 120mm mortar ammunition and modernise its mortar systems.

The modernisation is set to be completed by 2023 and the contract is valued at around €27 million.

As part of the modernisation process, Rheinmetall is upgrading the 120mm mortars to fire new generation (NG) mortar rounds, which involves adding obturation rings to the tubes.

As part of this order, Rheinmetall has already delivered DM75 NG multispectral mortar rounds and DM56 NG infrared illumination mortar rounds to the Bundeswehr in 2021.

Although the type of system undergoing modernisation has not been specified, Rheinmetall currently produces the Weisel 2 120mm mortar, the 120mm Ragnarök mortar weapon system and the innovative RSG60 60mm mortar.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Wiesel 2 120mm mortar system is based on Rheinmetall’s tracked Wiesel 2 airborne armoured vehicle and is in service with the German Army’s rapid reaction forces.