Bundeswehr contracts Rheinmetall for mortar modernisation

Canadian team researches add-on armour
Canadian research programme will introduce new modelling and simulation technologies for the development of vehicle armour.
Rheinmetall has received a contract valued from the German Bundeswehr to supply 120mm mortar ammunition and modernise its mortar systems.
The modernisation is set to be completed by 2023 and the contract is valued at around €27 million.
As part of the modernisation process, Rheinmetall is upgrading the 120mm mortars to fire new generation (NG) mortar rounds, which involves adding obturation rings to the tubes.
As part of this order, Rheinmetall has already delivered DM75 NG multispectral mortar rounds and DM56 NG infrared illumination mortar rounds to the Bundeswehr in 2021.
Although the type of system undergoing modernisation has not been specified, Rheinmetall currently produces the Weisel 2 120mm mortar, the 120mm Ragnarök mortar weapon system and the innovative RSG60 60mm mortar.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Wiesel 2 120mm mortar system is based on Rheinmetall’s tracked Wiesel 2 airborne armoured vehicle and is in service with the German Army’s rapid reaction forces.
In a step forward, the recently appointed Czech Minister of Defence defined the BVP replacement as a priority for the country — but in a potential step backwards, Jana Černochová decided that the MoD will reassess the acquisition of 210 new IFVs.
The Indian Army and Indian Air Force will use AT4 and AT4CS RS 84mm disposable weapon systems.
The Caesar-fired Excalibur directly struck two targets at a record-setting range of more than 46km.
The Turkish Army seems to have followed where the Turkish Air Force led in communications jamming.
The UAE is boosting its medium-range air defence capabilities, with a first-of-a-kind sale for the South Korean KM-SAM.