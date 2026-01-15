To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Bulgaria to receive first Strykers in February as part of force equipment refresh

15th January 2026 - 13:10 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

US Army Stryker with Teledyne FLIR Defense reconnaissance equipment; Bulgaria will operate the vehicle with similar systems. (Photo: US Army/DVIDS)

The delivery of the Stryker infantry fighting vehicles will form one piece of the country’s effort to re-equip its forces, which includes F-16 fighter jets and new air defence systems.

Bulgaria is set to receive its first General Dynamics Stryker infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) next month, according to the country’s Minister of Defence, Atanas Zapryanov, who made the announcement on 14 January while outlining progress on other equipment.

The country ordered the vehicles under a deal believed to be worth up to US$1.5 billion, as set out in a foreign military sale (FMS) deal approved by the US State Department in 2023. 

The approval included ancillary equipment such as sensors, but the FMS was for only 183 vehicles rather than the 198 Zapryanov outlined in his announcement; which means the contract value may

