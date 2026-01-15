Bulgaria to receive first Strykers in February as part of force equipment refresh

Bulgaria is set to receive its first General Dynamics Stryker infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) next month, according to the country’s Minister of Defence, Atanas Zapryanov, who made the announcement on 14 January while outlining progress on other equipment.

The country ordered the vehicles under a deal believed to be worth up to US$1.5 billion, as set out in a foreign military sale (FMS) deal approved by the US State Department in 2023.

The approval included ancillary equipment such as sensors, but the FMS was for only 183 vehicles rather than the 198 Zapryanov outlined in his announcement; which means the contract value may