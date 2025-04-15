British Army’s commitment to L118 105mm light gun may be death knell for Light Fires Platform

The effort to replace the British Army’s 105mm L118 Light Gun may have come to an end with a source telling Shephard that there are no longer plans to replace the gun with the LFP being developed by Dstl.

The LFP had already progressed to the construction of a Technology Demonstrator Platform (TDP) which was subsequently completed and tested which included a number of innovative features.

The features included a 127mm ordnance fed by a 14 round magazine which fed the projectile and Modular Charge System (MCS). It used a high mobility electrically operated carriage and operated by remote control.