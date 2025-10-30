British Army vehicle programme may be shifting gears again

UK Defence Minister Luke Pollard has indicated that changes may be afoot for the UK government’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP) suggesting one segment may be “modernising existing platforms” and a “Heavy Protected Mobility” category is being reintroduced.

The LMP programme, as described by the government in recent years, consists of Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV), Light Protected Mobility (LPM) and Medium Protected Mobility (MPM) and it is the latter that may have been axed.

Shephard Defence Insight predicts that LMV is expected to be for 6,000 vehicles with a Gross Vehicle Mass (GVM) of less than 3,500kg, LPM is expected to