British Army vehicle programme may be shifting gears again

30th October 2025 - 10:52 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

The capability provided by current British Army Husky vehicles is being replaced through LMP. (Photo: UK Ministry of Defence /Crown Copyright)

The UK’s effort to replace thousands of vehicles across a dozen base vehicle types has had a troubled history and statements from the UK’s Defence Minster Luke Pollard indicate change may be on the way.

UK Defence Minister Luke Pollard has indicated that changes may be afoot for the UK government’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP) suggesting one segment may be “modernising existing platforms” and a “Heavy Protected Mobility” category is being reintroduced.

The LMP programme, as described by the government in recent years, consists of Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV), Light Protected Mobility (LPM) and Medium Protected Mobility (MPM) and it is the latter that may have been axed.

Shephard Defence Insight predicts that LMV is expected to be for 6,000 vehicles with a Gross Vehicle Mass (GVM) of less than 3,500kg, LPM is expected to

