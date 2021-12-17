British Army receives rapid XACT delivery

Dstl moves on with development of next-gen assault rifle
Elements of the Future Individual Lethality System could be ready for the British Army by 2026.
The British Army has received its first consignment of XACT night-vision goggles (NVG) from Elbit Systems UK, following inspections by MoD Defence Equipment and Security and the delivery of some systems for initial training purposes.
The XACT nv33s were delivered under a June 2021 contract between Elbit and the UK MoD, the company noted in a 17 December announcement.
Elbit Systems UK subsidiary Instro Precision manufactures the NVG equipment. ‘The systems have been delivered from Instro to the British Army for operational use with a lead time of only a few months,’ Elbit stated.
The British Army is adopting the lightweight micro-binocular XACT nv33 in a helmet-mounted configuration.
Other users of products in the XACT family include the IDF and NATO members Germany and the Netherlands.
Allison Transmissions will provide equipment for Hizir 4x4 and Eitan 8x8 wheeled armoured vehicles, to be supplied to Kenya and Israel respectively.
Delivery of the first batch of Wirus-4 light strike vehicles to the Polish Army had been delayed by COVID-19.
A new antiaircraft gun system based on an 8x8 chassis has been issued to South Korean troops.
First developed in the 1990s, the CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle has proved to be a durable platform. However, with new IFVs entering the marketplace, upgrades are required to keep the CV90 at the top of its powers.
AM General and QinetiQ intend to put a hybrid-electric military vehicle on the market by 2025. Their next step will involve 15 months dedicated to developing the prototype, then testing and any further iterations and development required ahead of certification.