British Army receives rapid XACT delivery

XACT nv33 soldier vision system. (Photo: Elbit Systems UK)

Some six months after a contract was signed between the MoD and Elbit Systems UK, the British Army has received its first shipment of XACT nv33 night-vision goggles.

The British Army has received its first consignment of XACT night-vision goggles (NVG) from Elbit Systems UK, following inspections by MoD Defence Equipment and Security and the delivery of some systems for initial training purposes.

The XACT nv33s were delivered under a June 2021 contract between Elbit and the UK MoD, the company noted in a 17 December announcement.

Elbit Systems UK subsidiary Instro Precision manufactures the NVG equipment. ‘The systems have been delivered from Instro to the British Army for operational use with a lead time of only a few months,’ Elbit stated.

The British Army is adopting the lightweight micro-binocular XACT nv33 in a helmet-mounted configuration.

Other users of products in the XACT family include the IDF and NATO members Germany and the Netherlands.