Brazil poised to release RfP for armoured vehicles

In search of replacements for part of its ageing EE9-Cascavel fleet, the Brazilian Army intends to release an RfP by the end of June 2022 for the acquisition of 8x8 medium wheeled armoured reconnaissance vehicles under the VBC Cav-MSR programme.

A Brazilian Army spokesperson for the branch explained to Shephard that the total value of the procurement will depend on the proposals presented, negotiations with suppliers and available funds.

The army plans to shortlist competitors by October 2022.

‘The initial forecast is for the purchase of 98 VBC Cav [vehicles], which may be increased according to the availability of budgetary resources,’ the official noted,