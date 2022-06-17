To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Brazil poised to release RfP for armoured vehicles

17th June 2022 - 17:38 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

A new 8x8 medium wheeled reconnaissance vehicle will replace part of the ageing EE9-Cascavel fleet operated by the Brazilian Army. (Photo: Brazilian Army)

The Brazilian Army is looking to acquire 98 new 8x8 medium wheeled armoured reconnaissance vehicles under the VBC Cav-MSR programme, with an RfP due out by the end of this month.

In search of replacements for part of its ageing EE9-Cascavel fleet, the Brazilian Army intends to release an RfP by the end of June 2022 for the acquisition of 8x8 medium wheeled armoured reconnaissance vehicles under the VBC Cav-MSR programme.

A Brazilian Army spokesperson for the branch explained to Shephard that the total value of the procurement will depend on the proposals presented, negotiations with suppliers and available funds. 

The army plans to shortlist competitors by October 2022.

‘The initial forecast is for the purchase of 98 VBC Cav [vehicles], which may be increased according to the availability of budgetary resources,’ the official noted,

