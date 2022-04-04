To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Boxer ARM trials underline recovery capability

4th April 2022 - 14:15 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

RSS

Boxer 8x8 MRAV fitted with the FFG Armoured Recovery Module, with overturned vehicle being recovered to the rear. (Photo: FFG)

The first example of the Boxer Armoured Recovery Module is at a high technology readiness level although the final layout of production-variant vehicles would depend on customer requirements.

Trials of the Boxer Armoured Recovery Module (ARM) since it was unveiled in late 2019 ‘have successfully proved the overall concept’ and paved the way for design refinements, according to German manufacturer Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft (FFG).

The trials, involving Prototype No 3 of the ARTEC Boxer 8x8 Multi-Role Armoured Vehicle (MRAV), saw the ARM perform typical recovery tasks including complex recoveries with simultaneous use of the recovery winch and crane.

‘This included the recovery of an overturned casualty,’ FFG stated.

The first example of the ARM is at a high technology readiness level but the final layout of production-variant

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us