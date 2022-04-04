Boxer ARM trials underline recovery capability

Trials of the Boxer Armoured Recovery Module (ARM) since it was unveiled in late 2019 ‘have successfully proved the overall concept’ and paved the way for design refinements, according to German manufacturer Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft (FFG).

The trials, involving Prototype No 3 of the ARTEC Boxer 8x8 Multi-Role Armoured Vehicle (MRAV), saw the ARM perform typical recovery tasks including complex recoveries with simultaneous use of the recovery winch and crane.

‘This included the recovery of an overturned casualty,’ FFG stated.

The first example of the ARM is at a high technology readiness level but the final layout of production-variant