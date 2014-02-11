Boxer moves up a weight
The Royal Netherlands Army started to receive its first operational Boxer multirole armoured vehicles from January.
The Netherlands has ordered 200 Boxer vehicles estimated at €900 million and will be delivered in five different configurations by the ARTEC Consortium.
ARTEC is a joint venture of Kraus-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and Rheinmetall Defence with the Dutch Boxer vehicles being assembled by Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles Nederland (RMMV NL). RMMV NL is a subsidiary from Rheinmetall Defence and has its production facilities in Ede, the Netherlands.
According to the Organisation for Joint Armaments Cooperation (OCCAR) which oversees the German-Dutch programme, the first
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Land Warfare
-
Battle management C2 systems are driving the next phase of integrated air defence
Battlefield and wider air defence C2 systems integrating a range of agnostic sensors have risen in prominence, from Turkey’s Aselsan developing Steel Dome to Northrop Grumman providing its own system to Poland and the US Army.
-
Ireland targets improved anti-drone capability before mid-year ahead of EU presidency
With Ireland's EU presidency set to commence from July this year, the ramped-up efforts to procure a counter-uncrewed aerial system and radar capability under its Military Radar Programme are on track to meet targeted roll-out dates.
-
How and why Europe is replenishing tube artillery in the drone warfare era
Modern conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war have exposed gaps in Western artillery, with European militaries increasingly looking to invest in longer-range systems with a focus on logistics and resilience.