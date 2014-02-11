Boxer moves up a weight

The Royal Netherlands Army started to receive its first operational Boxer multirole armoured vehicles from January.

The Netherlands has ordered 200 Boxer vehicles estimated at €900 million and will be delivered in five different configurations by the ARTEC Consortium.

ARTEC is a joint venture of Kraus-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and Rheinmetall Defence with the Dutch Boxer vehicles being assembled by Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles Nederland (RMMV NL). RMMV NL is a subsidiary from Rheinmetall Defence and has its production facilities in Ede, the Netherlands.

According to the Organisation for Joint Armaments Cooperation (OCCAR) which oversees the German-Dutch programme, the first