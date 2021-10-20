Boxer fire support variant emerges

Land Warfare magazine: UK defence review, Second-hand vehicle market and more
A new variant of the 8x8 Boxer armoured personnel carrier is being developed to provide a Joint Fire Support Team (JFST) heavy capability.
This follows a development contract between NATO procurement organisation OCCAR and Germany’s Boxer ARTEC industrial consortium that is led by armoured vehicle manufacturers KMW and Rheinmetall.
The contract is for the manufacture of two prototype vehicles and a system for conducting trials. The JFST variant is to be used for providing information for land, sea and air joint fires platforms to engage more targets rapidly, enable force manoeuvres and provide the ability to control territory.
Pearson Engineering used AUSA 2021 to showcase its Modular Mission Pack that features a set of palletised ground-engaging tools for unmanned platforms.
China continues to funnel new weaponry - including tanks and long-range air defence systems - into Pakistani hands.
South Korean firm Hanwha Defense is keen to team up with US suppliers as a means of accessing DoD procurement programmes.
Military-standard sight blends uncooled thermal imaging technology with red-dot optics.
Paramount Group of South Africa has developed new add-on armour that covers the Mbombe 4 IFV against all Level 3 threats within NATO STANAG 4569.