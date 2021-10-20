Boxer fire support variant emerges

A new variant of the 8x8 Boxer armoured personnel carrier is being developed to provide a Joint Fire Support Team (JFST) heavy capability.

This follows a development contract between NATO procurement organisation OCCAR and Germany’s Boxer ARTEC industrial consortium that is led by armoured vehicle manufacturers KMW and Rheinmetall.

The contract is for the manufacture of two prototype vehicles and a system for conducting trials. The JFST variant is to be used for providing information for land, sea and air joint fires platforms to engage more targets rapidly, enable force manoeuvres and provide the ability to control territory.

A spokesperson from …