To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Boxer fire support variant emerges

20th October 2021 - 13:00 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

RSS

An artist's impression of the future JFST variant of the 8x8 Boxer. (Photo: ARTEC)

More ground-based fire support capabilities are needed to meet the requirements of the future battlespace. NATO is looking for specialist vehicles that will be an information hub for ordering fire support.

A new variant of the 8x8 Boxer armoured personnel carrier is being developed to provide a Joint Fire Support Team (JFST) heavy capability.

This follows a development contract between NATO procurement organisation OCCAR and Germany’s Boxer ARTEC industrial consortium that is led by armoured vehicle manufacturers KMW and Rheinmetall.

The contract is for the manufacture of two prototype vehicles and a system for conducting trials. The JFST variant is to be used for providing information for land, sea and air joint fires platforms to engage more targets rapidly, enable force manoeuvres and provide the ability to control territory.

A spokesperson from …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users