Land Warfare

BMP-3F raises more questions than answers for the Black Berets

20th August 2021 - 17:12 GMT | by Alex Tarasoff in Riga

BMP-3F infantry fighting vehicle for the Russian Naval Infantry. (Photo: Russian MoD)

A navalised variant of the BMP-3 IFV may become a standard platform for Russian marines — but shortcomings remain.

The 810th Naval Infantry Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, based in Crimea, may receive a battalion set of BMP-3F IFVs in the coming weeks, after the first batch of 40 vehicles was delivered on 7 April to the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet.

However, the delivery schedule is unclear at this stage, and statements in Russian government-run media outlets indicate that much depends on progress in the implementation of the State Armament Programme.

According to the manufacturer Kurganmashzavod, the main differences between the BMP-3F and the baseline BMP-3 are increased buoyancy and on-water stability ...

