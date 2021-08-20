BMP-3F raises more questions than answers for the Black Berets

The 810th Naval Infantry Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, based in Crimea, may receive a battalion set of BMP-3F IFVs in the coming weeks, after the first batch of 40 vehicles was delivered on 7 April to the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet.

However, the delivery schedule is unclear at this stage, and statements in Russian government-run media outlets indicate that much depends on progress in the implementation of the State Armament Programme.

According to the manufacturer Kurganmashzavod, the main differences between the BMP-3F and the baseline BMP-3 are increased buoyancy and on-water stability ...