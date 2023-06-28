Black Knight identifies US opportunities for expeditionary fuel cell

The EMILY 3000 fuel cell is ‘virtually signature-free', has 'silent and emission-free operation, with no exhaust gases,’ and can simplify logistics and costs ‘for the increasingly power-hungry payloads US Marines deploy for operations,’ Black Knight, which is distributing the system in the US, explained to Shephard at the Modern Day Marine event. German-based SFC Energy produces the fuel cell.

The EMILY 3000 can automatically recharge on-board batteries and act as a field-based charging station. According to Black Knight, the fuel cell can be integrated into vehicles such as the Polaris DAGOR, MRZR and Alpha.

