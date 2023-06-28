Black Knight identifies US opportunities for expeditionary fuel cell
The EMILY 3000 fuel cell is ‘virtually signature-free', has 'silent and emission-free operation, with no exhaust gases,’ and can simplify logistics and costs ‘for the increasingly power-hungry payloads US Marines deploy for operations,’ Black Knight, which is distributing the system in the US, explained to Shephard at the Modern Day Marine event. German-based SFC Energy produces the fuel cell.
The EMILY 3000 can automatically recharge on-board batteries and act as a field-based charging station. According to Black Knight, the fuel cell can be integrated into vehicles such as the Polaris DAGOR, MRZR and Alpha.
The cell is connected to the on-board
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Indian Army boosts its air defences with new C2 system and missiles
The Indian Army is introducing a new C2 system to oversee its air defences, one that can network with the Indian Air Force.
-
Georgia to receive mobile bridging units under German initiative
The German government has funded delivery of four GDELS Python mobile bridging systems to Georgia for dual-use operation.