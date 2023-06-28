To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Black Knight identifies US opportunities for expeditionary fuel cell

28th June 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

At Modern Day Marine, the EMILY 3000 was showcased aboard a Polaris MRZR Alpha. (Photo: author)

Black Knight Group sees the US Marine Corps' expeditionary light vehicles as an application for the SFC Energy EMILY 3000 fuel cell.

The EMILY 3000 fuel cell is ‘virtually signature-free', has 'silent and emission-free operation, with no exhaust gases,’ and can simplify logistics and costs ‘for the increasingly power-hungry payloads US Marines deploy for operations,’ Black Knight, which is distributing the system in the US, explained to Shephard at the Modern Day Marine event. German-based SFC Energy produces the fuel cell.

The EMILY 3000 can automatically recharge on-board batteries and act as a field-based charging station. According to Black Knight, the fuel cell can be integrated into vehicles such as the Polaris DAGOR, MRZR and Alpha.

The cell is connected to the on-board

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

