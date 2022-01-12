To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Belgium acquires nine recovery armoured vehicles

12th January 2022 - 11:50 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas, Missouri

PEV is planned to enhance the survivability and mobility of the Belgium ground troops (photo – Belgium MoD)

The Protected Evacuation Vehicle (PEV) will equip all three logistics battalions of the Belgium Army and will provide safe and swift recovery of ground platforms in zones of operations and conflict abroad.

Aimed at equipping the three logistics battalions of the Belgium Army with recovery armoured trucks, the country's MoD announced on 4 January acquisition of nine Protected Evacuation Vehicles (PEV) that will provide safe and swift recovery of ground platforms in zones of operations and conflict.

An official spokesperson for the Belgium MoD told Shephard that the PEV programme is worth around €9.228 million ($10.49 million) and will partially replace the existing fleet of Scania trucks T144 with trailer LOHR, which entered service with the army in 1999.

The PEVs are planned to enhance the survivability of ground troops in missions …

