Belgium acquires nine recovery armoured vehicles

Aimed at equipping the three logistics battalions of the Belgium Army with recovery armoured trucks, the country's MoD announced on 4 January acquisition of nine Protected Evacuation Vehicles (PEV) that will provide safe and swift recovery of ground platforms in zones of operations and conflict.

An official spokesperson for the Belgium MoD told Shephard that the PEV programme is worth around €9.228 million ($10.49 million) and will partially replace the existing fleet of Scania trucks T144 with trailer LOHR, which entered service with the army in 1999.

The PEVs are planned to enhance the survivability of ground troops in missions …