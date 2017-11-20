Bangladesh issues requirement for 4x4 LAV

The Bangladesh Army is seeking a new 4x4 light armoured vehicle (LAV) in several variants, according to an RfP document issued by the Directorate General Defence Purchase (DGDP) in November.

Based on a standardised LAV chassis, three versions are needed: command, ambulance, and reconnaissance/surveillance. Vehicles are to have a minimum range of 500km and a road speed greater than 80km/h.

The command vehicle will have a maximum gross vehicle weight of 10t, whereas the two other variants cannot weigh more than 12t. The power-to-weight ratio must exceed 20hp/t.

Vehicles, which could have an amphibious capability, must be capable of fording