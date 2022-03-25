Bahrain seeks MLRS upgrade via FMS

The US State Department on 24 March announced its approval of a potential $175.98 million FMS deal for Lockheed Martin to upgrade M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRSs) on behalf of the Bahraini government.

Bahrain has requested upgrades to nine MLRSs to a minimum M270 A1 configuration, including an improved fire control system and launcher mechanical system, plus modifications or improvements to the engine compartment, power distribution system and vehicular intercom, among other features.

The Bahraini fleet of MLRS launchers has an out-of-service date of 2029, according to Shephard Defence Insight.