BAE Systems wins Swedish BvS10 contract

BAE Systems has announced that it has been awarded a contract from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration, FMV, for the BvS10 armoured all-terrain vehicle. Under the contract BAE Systems will provide 48 vehicles and an extensive initial support package.

According to the company, the contract award follows the down-select of the BvS10 on 5 Jan 2012. It provides options for an additional 127 vehicles and an even more comprehensive sustainment package which could include in-theatre support. The initial value is £65 million, which would more than triple if all options are exercised.

The FMV launched the competition in June 2011. Contract-specific features on the BVS10 include enhanced crew ergonomics and protection, integration of the Protector remote weapon station, radio and battlefield management systems. Smoke grenade launchers will also be fitted to give 360 degrees coverage around the vehicle.

BAE Systems said the 48 BvS10s will be delivered in troop carrier, command vehicle, ambulance and logistic carrier variants. They will be manufactured in the newly-refurbished production facility in Örnsköldsvik with first deliveries in October 2012 and the final vehicle to be delivered in November 2013.

Sweden will join the UK, the Netherlands and France in operating the BvS10.