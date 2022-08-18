BAE Systems recruited to provide ballistic missile seekers
Lockheed Martin has contracted BAE Systems to design and manufacture next-generation IR seeker technology for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor missile.
The THAAD seeker provides critical sensing and guidance capabilities that help protect the US and allies from incoming ballistic missiles.
The THAAD weapon system detects IR radiation from the target missiles and warhead, and it generates a video guiding the interceptor to the target.
Greg Procopio, director of Precision Guidance and Sensing Solutions at BAE Systems described its development: ‘We’re anticipating the capabilities of tomorrow’s ballistic missiles and designing adaptable electronic systems to counter those threats’.
THAAD interceptors engage ballistic missiles and destroy warheads with kinetic force in or out of the atmosphere guided by BAE Systems’ IR technology.
The seeker design is informed by BAE Systems' experience in precision munitions, EW systems and small form factor electronics.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, each THAAD system is comprised of five major components: interceptors, launchers, a radar, a fire control unit and support equipment.
