To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

BAE Systems recruited to provide ballistic missile seekers

18th August 2022 - 16:54 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

THAAD is a highly effective system for mitigating high-speed missile threats and the seeker being developed will make it more capable. (Image: BAE Systems)

Lockheed Martin has recruited BAE Systems to manufacture and deliver seeker technology for THAAD missiles.

Lockheed Martin has contracted BAE Systems to design and manufacture next-generation IR seeker technology for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor missile.

The THAAD seeker provides critical sensing and guidance capabilities that help protect the US and allies from incoming ballistic missiles.

The THAAD weapon system detects IR radiation from the target missiles and warhead, and it generates a video guiding the interceptor to the target.

Greg Procopio, director of Precision Guidance and Sensing Solutions at BAE Systems described its development: ‘We’re anticipating the capabilities of tomorrow’s ballistic missiles and designing adaptable electronic systems to counter those threats’.

THAAD interceptors engage ballistic missiles and destroy warheads with kinetic force in or out of the atmosphere guided by BAE Systems’ IR technology.

The seeker design is informed by BAE Systems' experience in precision munitions, EW systems and small form factor electronics.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, each THAAD system is comprised of five major components: interceptors, launchers, a radar, a fire control unit and support equipment.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us