BAE Systems receives contract for more howitzers and ammunition carriers

BAE Systems has received an order to produce as many as 40 M109A7 self-propelled howitzers and M992A3 ammunition carriers under a new contract from the US Army. The contract was worth US$418 million and has extended the period of performance with vehicle deliveries through 2025.

The M109A7 is the latest howitzer in the BAE Systems M109 family of vehicles and the primary indirect fire support system for the Army’s Armoured Brigade Combat Teams.

The M992A3 shares the same hull as the M109A7 to increase commonality but has an armoured superstructure in place of the turret that carries spare rounds.

The M109A7’s new design includes a new chassis, engine, transmission, suspension, steering system, a new high voltage architecture and improved survivability. It has been projected to remain in service until FY2050.

The order was part of an almost regular annual order placed as part of a framework agreement. A $466 million was place in February last year, $24.1 million in May 2022, $97.3 million in January 2022, $339 million in March 2020 and $413.7 million in January 2018.