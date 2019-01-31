BAE Systems wins ammunition contract

BAE Systems has received a contract to supply 155mm smoke and illuminating artillery rounds to the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), the company announced on 29 January.

The contract is initially valued at £16 million and includes the ability for the MoD to add additional quantities in later years.

For the shell body, BAE Systems will use Rheinmetall’s existing Assegai Carrier design which will deliver time and cost savings by removing the need for an entirely new round to be designed.

Smoke and illuminating rounds are used to support battlefield manoeuvrability for land-based assets during day and night operations. The multi-spectral smoke rounds obscure the battlefield both visually and in the thermal range.