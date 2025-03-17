To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

BAE Systems awarded $544 million in vehicle contracts

17th March 2025 - 11:54 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

The US Army has a programme to buy almost 3,000 AMPVs. (Photo: BAE Systems)

The two contracts are for Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACVs) and Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles (AMPVs) as part of previously awarded contract agreements worth billions of dollars.

BAE Systems Land & Armaments has been awarded a US$357 million contract for additional AMPVs for the US Army and $188 million for 30 medium-calibre cannon mission role ACV (ACV-30) variants for the US Marine Corps (USMC).

The two contracts are part of a series of rolling awards for the vehicles including a $754 million deal in March 2024 and $224 million in March 2023 for AMPVs and a $79 million in April 2024, $153 million in March 2022 and $211 million in November 2023 for ACV work.

The ACV contract is itself part of a larger deal which, if

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …



