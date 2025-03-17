BAE Systems awarded $544 million in vehicle contracts

BAE Systems Land & Armaments has been awarded a US$357 million contract for additional AMPVs for the US Army and $188 million for 30 medium-calibre cannon mission role ACV (ACV-30) variants for the US Marine Corps (USMC).

The two contracts are part of a series of rolling awards for the vehicles including a $754 million deal in March 2024 and $224 million in March 2023 for AMPVs and a $79 million in April 2024, $153 million in March 2022 and $211 million in November 2023 for ACV work.

The ACV contract is itself part of a larger deal which, if