Alcon delivers brake upgrade for armoured Toyota LC300s

Jankel starts full production of LTTV for Belgium
The Light Tactical Transport Vehicle has successfully passed the Belgian MoD’s preliminary technical acceptance under a programme that will deliver 199 Mercedes UNIMOG-based platforms.
UK-based brake and clutch company Alcon Components announced on 30 November delivery to multiple clients of its first batch of new brake upgrade kits for the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 (LC300).
The announcement follows Alcon’s product launch of the LC300 kit in September 2021. It is a ready-made solution to accompany weight-adding armoured modifications, which affect the standard braking system's performance and safety.
Fitting the upgrade kit will increase available brake torque, reduce brake fade and fluid vaporisation, extend brake service intervals and reduce through-life costs.
Alcon’s LC300 solution is similar to its LC200 kit but is adapted to fit the new vehicle and engineered to match its dynamics as well as increased levels of technology and complexity.
Launched in June 2021, the Toyota LC300 is expected to follow in the footsteps of its 78/79 and 200-series predecessors, equipping defence and security forces.
The South Korean news agency Yonhap announced on 30 November that the country is negotiating the export of K9 Thunder howitzers with Egypt at the EDEX 2021 exhibition in Cairo.
WZL1 will supply mobile comms nodes for the Wisla missile defence system and PGZ-Narew is providing integration services for the Narew SHORAD network.
The German Armed Forces have been running trials with one prototype of the 1A3 version featuring a full conversion kit and one Marder 1A5 with a new engine and drivetrain.
While Russian military chiefs hail the imminent adoption into service of the first BMPT Terminator, serious questions still surround the combat capabilities and cost-effectiveness of the heavy tank support vehicle.
CTAI has delivered the final 40CT cannon meant for the Ajax and Warrior platforms, although, with the future of both platforms in question, their destination is uncertain.