Alcon delivers brake upgrade for armoured Toyota LC300s

2nd December 2021 - 09:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

New kit improves LC300 performance and safety (Photo - Alcon Components)

Alcon's upgrade kit is a ready-made solution to mitigate the added weight of vehicle armour on the Land Cruiser platform.

UK-based brake and clutch company Alcon Components announced on 30 November delivery to multiple clients of its first batch of new brake upgrade kits for the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 (LC300).

The announcement follows Alcon’s product launch of the LC300 kit in September 2021. It is a ready-made solution to accompany weight-adding armoured modifications, which affect the standard braking system's performance and safety.

Fitting the upgrade kit will increase available brake torque, reduce brake fade and fluid vaporisation, extend brake service intervals and reduce through-life costs.

Alcon’s LC300 solution is similar to its LC200 kit but is adapted to fit the new vehicle and engineered to match its dynamics as well as increased levels of technology and complexity.

Launched in June 2021, the Toyota LC300 is expected to follow in the footsteps of its 78/79 and 200-series predecessors, equipping defence and security forces.

