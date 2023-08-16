Axnes releases Tactical Team Bubble capability for PNG wireless intercom

The capability will enable operators to set up a tactical communication bubble with just handhelds, enhancing team flexibility, freedom of movement and mission tactics, by allowing temporary small team separation.

The Team Bubble concept is designed to allow teams to communicate seamlessly without limitations such as when moving from mounted to dismounted operation that are typically associated with a traditional base station.

By leveraging the power of the Axnes PNG WICS, team members can establish a dedicated network to support the real-time transfer of mission-critical information and maintain reliable real-time communication in critical operations.

Related Articles

Helitech 2015: Wireless intercom on display (video)

By removing the reliance on a platform base station, teams can operate with greater mobility and flexibility, enabling them to adapt quickly to changing environments and circumstances. This enhanced freedom of movement ensures that teams can communicate effectively, regardless of their location or proximity to a central communication hub.