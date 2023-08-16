To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Axnes releases Tactical Team Bubble capability for PNG wireless intercom

16th August 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The Team Bubble system allows for the creation of small communications systems. (Photo: Axnes)

Communications company Axnes has unveiled a new Tactical Team Bubble capability for its PNG Wireless Intercom System (WICS) family.

The capability will enable operators to set up a tactical communication bubble with just handhelds, enhancing team flexibility, freedom of movement and mission tactics, by allowing temporary small team separation.

The Team Bubble concept is designed to allow teams to communicate seamlessly without limitations such as when moving from mounted to dismounted operation that are typically associated with a traditional base station.

By leveraging the power of the Axnes PNG WICS, team members can establish a dedicated network to support the real-time transfer of mission-critical information and maintain reliable real-time communication in critical operations.

By removing the reliance on a platform base station, teams can operate with greater mobility and flexibility, enabling them to adapt quickly to changing environments and circumstances. This enhanced freedom of movement ensures that teams can communicate effectively, regardless of their location or proximity to a central communication hub.

