Axnes releases Tactical Team Bubble capability for PNG wireless intercom
The capability will enable operators to set up a tactical communication bubble with just handhelds, enhancing team flexibility, freedom of movement and mission tactics, by allowing temporary small team separation.
The Team Bubble concept is designed to allow teams to communicate seamlessly without limitations such as when moving from mounted to dismounted operation that are typically associated with a traditional base station.
By leveraging the power of the Axnes PNG WICS, team members can establish a dedicated network to support the real-time transfer of mission-critical information and maintain reliable real-time communication in critical operations.
Related Articles
Helitech 2015: Wireless intercom on display (video)
By removing the reliance on a platform base station, teams can operate with greater mobility and flexibility, enabling them to adapt quickly to changing environments and circumstances. This enhanced freedom of movement ensures that teams can communicate effectively, regardless of their location or proximity to a central communication hub.
More from Land Warfare
-
Turkish air-portable howitzer targets exports as local production line rolls on
Turkey’s MKEK has set its sights on export opportunities for its 105mm Boran Air Portable Light Towed Howitzer (APLTH) now that it is in production for the home market.
-
Ukraine to receive new type of counter drone system
Kongsberg is to deliver the Cortex Typhon CUAS through the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU). The systems will provide essential aerial threat protection capabilities, enhancing Ukraine's ability to combat UAVs such as Shahen 136.
-
Mercury Systems delivers processing hardware for US Army's Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor radars
Mercury Systems has completed delivery of processing hardware for the US Army's first six new Patriot radars, being built by Raytheon to provide air and missile defence capabilities against advanced lower-tier threats.
-
No plans to increase British Army tank fleet as Challenger 3 programme hits milestones
The Challenger 3 MBT has hit key milestones at RBSL's Telford facility, with the programme progressing to prototype building.
-
RT LTA demonstrates Sky-High system with integrated aerostat and UAV quadcopter
Israeli company RT LTA has demonstrated a new application of its SkyStar 120 aerostat through the integration of the balloon with a quadcopter and a small ATV to create a system dubbed Sky-High for what the company describes as a 'local customer'.