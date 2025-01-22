Avon Protection unveils new MITR-M1 Half Mask

Avon Protection has introduced the latest addition to its portfolio of protective equipment, the MITR-M1 Half Mask.

According to the company, the mask has been designed to fill a “critical capability” gap between single-use masks and traditional full-face respirators. With a lightweight design, the MITR-M1 can reportedly be carried in pouches or pockets, which can be quickly donned in tactical and fast-evolving situations.

The mask is also the first in a phase of new tactical equipment that will grow during 2025, Avon Protection has also said. Later in the year, the company will launch a helmet clip solution to add to the half mask, with a power-sealed goggle apparatus following in late 2025.

Further filter combinations will also be made available later in the year.

Steve Elwell, President of Avon Protection, said: “With the launch of MITR-M1, Avon Protection reinforces its position as the world leader in respiratory protection for users across the full law enforcement, military and first responder spectrum.

“In addition to our range of high-threat CBRN full-face respirators, we can now offer a much-needed tactical half mask solution for those needing always-ready protection in fast developing environments where seconds count.”