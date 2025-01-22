Avon Protection unveils new MITR-M1 Half Mask
Avon Protection has introduced the latest addition to its portfolio of protective equipment, the MITR-M1 Half Mask.
According to the company, the mask has been designed to fill a “critical capability” gap between single-use masks and traditional full-face respirators. With a lightweight design, the MITR-M1 can reportedly be carried in pouches or pockets, which can be quickly donned in tactical and fast-evolving situations.
The mask is also the first in a phase of new tactical equipment that will grow during 2025, Avon Protection has also said. Later in the year, the company will launch a helmet clip solution to add to the half mask, with a power-sealed goggle apparatus following in late 2025.
Further filter combinations will also be made available later in the year.
Steve Elwell, President of Avon Protection, said: “With the launch of MITR-M1, Avon Protection reinforces its position as the world leader in respiratory protection for users across the full law enforcement, military and first responder spectrum.
“In addition to our range of high-threat CBRN full-face respirators, we can now offer a much-needed tactical half mask solution for those needing always-ready protection in fast developing environments where seconds count.”
More from Land Warfare
-
US Army to launch hunt for new artillery
The search will look at existing artillery with an acknowledgement that a large part of the effect from the weapons comes from the munitions used.
-
Babcock and Patria join up to compete for the British Army’s medium vehicle requirement
Patria’s 6x6 armoured personnel carrier (APC) forms the basis of the trans-European Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS). The Finnish company and Babcock want to offer it for the UK’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP) medium protected requirement.
-
Six HIMARS rocket launchers to arrive in Estonia by mid-2025
Lockheed Martin has handed over six new HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems to Estonia, which will “soon” be ready to be integrated into the country’s defence forces’ arsenal.
-
First UK-made British Army Boxer rolled out
The first batch of 623 Boxer ordered were built in Germany with the majority of the work now done in West Midlands and North-East Wales.
-
Bidders for the British Army Land Mobility Programme stir as the process begins
The UK’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP) is seen as vital for both the British Army and local industry as it is worth billions-of-dollars for thousands of vehicles.
-
UK confirms launch of Joint Programme Office to support Poland’s air defence project
The establishment of the office, which will be based in Bristol, UK, will work to support NAREW, Poland's Ground Based Air Defence Programme.