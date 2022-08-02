Austria concludes testing phase for Beagle radar

The Austrian MoD announced the conclusion of the testing phase for the Beagle ground surveillance radar on 19 July. This lightweight man-portable system will now be operated by mounted and dismounted troops.

An official spokesperson for the Austrian MoD explained to Shephard that Beagle currently equips reconnaissance and artillery battalions located in Mistelbach, Allentsteig and Feldbach.

Introduced to the Austrian Armed Forces in 2017, the system is used on Husar ground vehicles and can also ‘be transported in two backpacks (each one weighs 25kg)’ according to the spokesperson.

Beagle is produced by Hungarian company Pro Patria Electronics and is capable of intercepting,