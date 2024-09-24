To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia’s Advanced Navigation to provide navigation units for Redback IFVs

24th September 2024 - 11:23 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

A Redback IFV conducting a live fire demonstration during LAND 400 Phase 3 user evaluation trials in 2021. (Photo: Hanwha Defence Australia)

Advanced Navigation’s Boreas D70 navigation units have been designed to provide capability where satellite navigation is denied or unreliable.

Hanwha Defence Australia (HDA) has awarded Advanced Navigation a A$8.7 million (US$5.9 million) contract for 138 Boreas D70 navigation units for the Australian Army’s future fleet of Redback infantry fighting vehicles.

Boreas D70 units are a strategic-grade digital fibre-optic gyroscope inertial navigation system and can prove valuable when operating in contested environments where the accuracy or availability of satellite systems cannot be guaranteed.

The units will be installed on 129 Redback IFVs being manufactured by HDA under the LAND 400 Phase 3 programme. The programme, which includes other vehicles, has a value of up to A$7 billion and is the largest ever single procurement for the Australian Army.

Positioning navigation and timing (PNT) technologies are seen as key in a challenged communications environment with the White House Office of Science and Technology citing it on its 2024 list of Critical and Emerging Technologies.

The technology also comes within Australia, UK and US (AUKUS) agreement Pillar II which focuses on developing advanced capabilities for deeper integration of security and defence-related science, technology, industrial bases and supply chains.

The contract follows a deal signed on12 September between the two companies to jointly develop assured positioning navigation and timing technologies.

