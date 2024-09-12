Hanwha signs deals to advance large vehicle programmes in Australia

Hanwha Defence Australia (HADA) has signed deals with Safran to supply sights for Redback infantry fighting vehicles it is providing to the Australian Army and with Rohde & Schwarz (R&S) for electromagnetic compatibility assurance of the army’s vehicles.

Under the first deal announced on 12 September, Safran Electronics and Defense Australasia will supply its supply Paseo Joint Fires advanced day and night panoramic sight for installation on 129 Redbacks which are currently being delivered.

Paseo integrates high performances day and night all weather optronics sensors and offers 360° coverage with a high-rate sectorial scanning capability. The joint fires system Safran’s