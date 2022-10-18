Australian Boxers ready to fight after IOC awarded

The Australian Army declared an initial operational capability (IOC) on 15 October for its Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle (CRV), the first trial examples of which were delivered on 24 September 2019 under Project Land 400 Phase 2.

The Australian Defence Force had earlier expected IOC to occur in Q2, so the milestone has been delayed slightly. Nonetheless, the declaration means that the Boxer is cleared for operational deployments.

Gary Stewart, MD of Rheinmetall Defence Australia, commented on the declaration: ‘The Boxer CRV is the most advanced combat reconnaissance vehicle now in service with the ADF. It offers increased protection, lethality and