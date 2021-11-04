To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia releases RfI for infrared ECM

4th November 2021 - 21:05 GMT | by Tim Fish in London

As the threat to military vehicles from IEDs changes, the electronic responses have to adapt in response. (ADF)

The Australian Defence Force wants new passive infrared ECM systems for its vehicle fleet, and is currently looking to industry for solutions

The Australian Department of Defence has released an RfI for an electronic countermeasures (ECM) system against passive infrared (PIR) improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

A new system is to be procured as part of the Land 154 Phase 4 Joint Counter-Explosive Device project, and will replace existing PIR ECM devices fitted to Australian Defence Force (ADF) vehicles.

The RfI, released on 3 November by the Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG), stated: ‘Opportunities exist for industry involvement in the development and delivery of this capability upgrade, and innovation is encouraged. Current ADF PIR ECM capabilities will not necessarily be replaced with …

