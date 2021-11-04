Australia releases RfI for infrared ECM

The Australian Department of Defence has released an RfI for an electronic countermeasures (ECM) system against passive infrared (PIR) improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

A new system is to be procured as part of the Land 154 Phase 4 Joint Counter-Explosive Device project, and will replace existing PIR ECM devices fitted to Australian Defence Force (ADF) vehicles.

The RfI, released on 3 November by the Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG), stated: ‘Opportunities exist for industry involvement in the development and delivery of this capability upgrade, and innovation is encouraged. Current ADF PIR ECM capabilities will not necessarily be replaced with …