Australia releases RfI for infrared ECM

Russian UGVs make headway of sorts
Russian UGV projects are set for further development and tests in 2022, although noticeable gaps remain in certain functions.
The Australian Department of Defence has released an RfI for an electronic countermeasures (ECM) system against passive infrared (PIR) improvised explosive devices (IEDs).
A new system is to be procured as part of the Land 154 Phase 4 Joint Counter-Explosive Device project, and will replace existing PIR ECM devices fitted to Australian Defence Force (ADF) vehicles.
The RfI, released on 3 November by the Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG), stated: 'Opportunities exist for industry involvement in the development and delivery of this capability upgrade, and innovation is encouraged.
The Onboard Mortar System was developed through an R&D programme with SDGPLATIN, following the requirements of the Marine Corps. The first batch is expected to be delivered in the coming months.
Rheinmetall and Intracom Defense agree to jointly develop a vehicle-based C4I system.
The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration has placed two orders with Scania and Volvo for 487 logistics vehicles, with initial deliveries scheduled for 2022.
Norway will receive half a dozen Leguan bridge-laying systems ahead of schedule, according to KMW.
The Ajax family of tracked vehicles is being procured by the UK MoD to replace the remaining legacy Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance (Tracked) (CVR(T)) in service with the British Army.