Australia pursues multiple UGV programmes

Turkish UGV evolution fails to ease official impatience
Despite a recent raft of LoIs for medium and heavy UGVs, the head of the Turkish defence procurement agency SSB is urging a faster pace.
The Australian Army has busily been testing 20 M113AS4 APCs converted into optionally crewed combat vehicles (OCCV) by BAE Systems. This is just one example of multipronged UGV programmes that Australia is currently pursuing.
Trials included four OCCVs participating in Exercise Koolendong, a live-fire exercise in the Northern Territory.
The 20 demonstrator M113AS4s will provide the army with insights into capabilities that integrated autonomous technologies might bring to the future battlespace.
Adam Watson, BAE Systems Australia director of Red Ochre Labs, said, ‘It’s exciting because we have a unique opportunity to partner and work with Army to develop this …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Despite a recent raft of LoIs for medium and heavy UGVs, the head of the Turkish defence procurement agency SSB is urging a faster pace.
In addition to fast providing replacement parts and reducing the need of relying on huge warehouses or long supply chains, the technology can be used in hybrid manufacturing processes and construction as well as with together robotic and AI capacities.
Will Germany come to the rescue after the Netherlands had to cancel a contract for 515 air assault vehicles?
Singapore's army has been transitioning to a new 9mm pistol.
Poland is expected to procure CAMM ahead of Kongsberg/Raytheon’s NASAMS and Rafael’s SPYDER-SR under the Narew programme.
The company will supply the SIGMA system probably to the Singapore Armed Forces