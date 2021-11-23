To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia pursues multiple UGV programmes

23rd November 2021 - 03:10 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

BAE Systems is trialling 20 M113AS4 APCs that have been turned into autonomous vehicles. (BAE Systems)

A project to convert and test 20 M113AS4 optionally crewed APCs is just one of the UGV projects that Australia is currently engaged in.

The Australian Army has busily been testing 20 M113AS4 APCs converted into optionally crewed combat vehicles (OCCV) by BAE Systems. This is just one example of multipronged UGV programmes that Australia is currently pursuing.

Trials included four OCCVs participating in Exercise Koolendong, a live-fire exercise in the Northern Territory.

The 20 demonstrator M113AS4s will provide the army with insights into capabilities that integrated autonomous technologies might bring to the future battlespace.

Adam Watson, BAE Systems Australia director of Red Ochre Labs, said, ‘It’s exciting because we have a unique opportunity to partner and work with Army to develop this …

