Australia orders Bushmaster EW systems from Raytheon

The Australian government announced on 17 July that it had approved Project Land 555 Phase 6, which will install EW systems on some Thales Bushmaster 4x4 protected mobility vehicles.

Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy said this Land Force Level Electronic Warfare Project was valued at nearly A$75 million ($51.1 million), but with no indication of how many vehicles will be outfitted.

‘The government is committed to increasing the Australian Defence Force’s ability to operate and fight in complex electromagnetic environments. This new capability will give our land force a better range of options to continue to pursue our