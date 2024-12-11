Australia looks to Precision Strike Missile and Naval Strike Missile for new long-range fires

The Australian Government is to decide between two options to provide land-based, long-range fires to protect Australia’s northern approaches.

The decision is set be a toss-up between the Precision Strike Missile fired from the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launcher vehicle and the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) fired from the StrikeMaster launcher vehicle.

The selection, which will be made next year through a competitive evaluation process, will build on a commitment made in the government’s 2024 National Defence Strategy which was part of a A$1 billion (US$648 million) investment.

It is part of a larger A$28–A$35 billion