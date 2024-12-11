To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Australia looks to Precision Strike Missile and Naval Strike Missile for new long-range fires

Australia looks to Precision Strike Missile and Naval Strike Missile for new long-range fires

11th December 2024 - 10:04 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

StrikeMaster is being considered for land-based, long-range fires. (Photo: Thales)

Australia has committed a A$1 billion over the next four years to accelerate investments in the targeting enterprise, long-range fires, theatre logistics, fuel resilience and robotic and autonomous systems as part of its 2024 National Defence Strategy.

The Australian Government is to decide between two options to provide land-based, long-range fires to protect Australia’s northern approaches.

The decision is set be a toss-up between the Precision Strike Missile fired from the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launcher vehicle and the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) fired from the StrikeMaster launcher vehicle.

The selection, which will be made next year through a competitive evaluation process, will build on a commitment made in the government’s 2024 National Defence Strategy which was part of a A$1 billion (US$648 million) investment.

It is part of a larger A$28–A$35 billion

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us