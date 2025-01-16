To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia launches hunt for counter-drone systems

16th January 2025 - 16:04 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch, New Zealand

RSS

EOS is marketing a high-energy laser weapon with an engagement range of between 200m and 4km. (Photo: author)

Australia is looking for a counter-drone system and is turning to its substantial local companies in the field such as Drone Shield, EOS and Codarra.

Australia is seeking to create its own counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) capability with a Request for Tender expected on 30 January as the war in Ukraine highlights the need.

An Invitation to Tender was issued on 21 November 2024 and a strategic partner should be chosen mid–year. A baseline CUAS capability is sought by December 2025, although a minimum viable capability is slated only for December 2030.

Under the multi-stage Project Land 156, Australia’s Department of Defence (DoD) is seeking a systems integration partner to manage the acquisition of a CUAS suitable to counter small uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs). The

