Australia launches hunt for counter-drone systems

Australia is seeking to create its own counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) capability with a Request for Tender expected on 30 January as the war in Ukraine highlights the need.

An Invitation to Tender was issued on 21 November 2024 and a strategic partner should be chosen mid–year. A baseline CUAS capability is sought by December 2025, although a minimum viable capability is slated only for December 2030.

Under the multi-stage Project Land 156, Australia’s Department of Defence (DoD) is seeking a systems integration partner to manage the acquisition of a CUAS suitable to counter small uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs). The