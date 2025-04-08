Australia inducts new QinetiQ EOD robots and 9mm pistols into service
The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has begun using two new technologies in service, the Squad Packable Utility Robot (SPUR) from QinetiQ and the new SIG Sauer P320 X-Carry Pro 9mm pistols.
QinetiQ is supplying the SPUR to all three ADF services for explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) missions under an A$16 million (US$10 million) contract signed by prime vendor Babcock Australasia.
While in service with the ADF, the SPUR will be known as the Remote Positioning Vehicle - Light (RPV-L). Babcock explained that they would be used for “search, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance activities to mitigate and deny the use of
