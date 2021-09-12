Australia engineers new plant

Australia has awarded Ventia a contract under Project Land 8120 Phase 1 to replace existing earthmoving and materiel handling equipment used by the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

Following ADF evaluation of an RfT that closed on 30 July 2019, this contract for approximately 300 vehicles is worth A$158 million ($116.7 million) over a five-year period.

A contract had been expected before the end of last year, so COVID-19 may have had a part to play in that.

The ADF had been looking for 24 all-terrain cranes (45-60t); 41 rough-terrain forklifts (18t); four concrete batching trailers; 39 compact tracked loaders ...