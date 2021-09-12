To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia engineers new plant

12th September 2021 - 05:27 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Australian telehandlers will soon be replaced. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

The Australian military engineering plant is due for a rolling overhaul.

Australia has awarded Ventia a contract under Project Land 8120 Phase 1 to replace existing earthmoving and materiel handling equipment used by the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

Following ADF evaluation of an RfT that closed on 30 July 2019, this contract for approximately 300 vehicles is worth A$158 million ($116.7 million) over a five-year period.

A contract had been expected before the end of last year, so COVID-19 may have had a part to play in that.

The ADF had been looking for 24 all-terrain cranes (45-60t); 41 rough-terrain forklifts (18t); four concrete batching trailers; 39 compact tracked loaders ...

