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AUSA 2026: Northrop Grumman targets lower-cost air defence with $100 million Raid Hunter investment

13th October 2026 - 13:05 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Washington, DC

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Scale model of the Northrop Grumman pallet-mounted Raid Hunter 50mm gun-based defence solution showing sensor pod in the right-hand side of the weapon. (Photo: author)

At AUSA 2026, Northrop Grumman revealed it had invested US$100 million in its Raid Hunter gun-based air defence capability, which the company claims could reduce the cost of individual engagements by 95.5% compared with interceptor missiles.

The Northrop Grumman 50mm XM913 dual-feed Chain Gun is fitted to all of the prototypes of the XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle (MICV) under development by two teams, General Dynamics Land Systems and American Rheinmetall, to replace the currently deployed M2 Bradley armed with a 25mm M242 Chain Gun.

This 50mm XM913 Chain Gun is now installed on the Northrop Grumman Raid Hunter, a gun-based point defence solution which is being developed by the company as a private venture to meet the growing threat from cruise missile attacks as well as for uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) threats.

Raid Hunter is

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Christopher F Foss

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Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

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