AUSA 2026: Northrop Grumman targets lower-cost air defence with $100 million Raid Hunter investment
The Northrop Grumman 50mm XM913 dual-feed Chain Gun is fitted to all of the prototypes of the XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle (MICV) under development by two teams, General Dynamics Land Systems and American Rheinmetall, to replace the currently deployed M2 Bradley armed with a 25mm M242 Chain Gun.
This 50mm XM913 Chain Gun is now installed on the Northrop Grumman Raid Hunter, a gun-based point defence solution which is being developed by the company as a private venture to meet the growing threat from cruise missile attacks as well as for uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) threats.
Raid Hunter is
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