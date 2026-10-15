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AUSA 2026: Nammo advances 155mm ramjet artillery technology for extended-range fire

15th October 2026 - 12:23 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Washington, DC

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Full-scale model of the Nammo ramjet 155mm artillery projectile. (Photo: author)

Nammo is developing new artillery ammunition designed to extend firing ranges, combining ramjet propulsion research with conventional, base-bleed and rocket-assisted projectile designs.

Nammo’s 155mm ramjet-powered artillery projectile has reached Technology Readiness Level 6 (TRL 6), marking a further step towards delivering extended range from standard NATO artillery systems, the Norwegian ammunition manufacturer confirmed at AUSA 2026. 

The projectile has already undergone ballistic testing from a 155mm/39-calibre gun, with Nammo continuing development towards the next stage of maturity. Nammo intends the projectile to be compatible with a range of standard 155mm artillery systems including 155mm/52-calibre barrels, which have become the NATO standard meeting the Joint Ballistic Memorandum of Understanding.

The ramjet programme forms part of a broader effort to develop artillery ammunition offering greater range

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Christopher F Foss

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Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

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