AUSA 2026: Nammo advances 155mm ramjet artillery technology for extended-range fire
Nammo’s 155mm ramjet-powered artillery projectile has reached Technology Readiness Level 6 (TRL 6), marking a further step towards delivering extended range from standard NATO artillery systems, the Norwegian ammunition manufacturer confirmed at AUSA 2026.
The projectile has already undergone ballistic testing from a 155mm/39-calibre gun, with Nammo continuing development towards the next stage of maturity. Nammo intends the projectile to be compatible with a range of standard 155mm artillery systems including 155mm/52-calibre barrels, which have become the NATO standard meeting the Joint Ballistic Memorandum of Understanding.
The ramjet programme forms part of a broader effort to develop artillery ammunition offering greater range
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