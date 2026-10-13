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AUSA 2026: can converting established vehicle platforms offer route into emerging UGV market?

13th October 2026 - 08:12 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Washington, DC

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American Rheinmetall’s Muskox is in the running for the US Army’s Project Sustainment. (Photo: author)

Defence manufacturers are showcasing uncrewed versions of established military and commercial vehicles at AUSA 2026 as the US Army’s Project Sustainment draws interest.

Several large uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs) developed from crewed vehicles are on display at AUSA 2026 in Washington, DC, indicating that industry believes there is a potential market despite the limited number of concrete opportunities.

AM General is showing a High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV or Humvee) UGV, while GM Defense has a Silverado UGV on display. There are also two samples of Oshkosh uncrewed trucks, along with a Polaris RZR and multiple other medium or large UGVs derived from crewed platforms.

The largest opportunity is Project Sustainment, a US Army initiative under the National Advanced Mobility Consortium (NAMC) to develop a company-level

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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