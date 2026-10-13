AUSA 2026: can converting established vehicle platforms offer route into emerging UGV market?

Several large uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs) developed from crewed vehicles are on display at AUSA 2026 in Washington, DC, indicating that industry believes there is a potential market despite the limited number of concrete opportunities.

AM General is showing a High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV or Humvee) UGV, while GM Defense has a Silverado UGV on display. There are also two samples of Oshkosh uncrewed trucks, along with a Polaris RZR and multiple other medium or large UGVs derived from crewed platforms.

The largest opportunity is Project Sustainment, a US Army initiative under the National Advanced Mobility Consortium (NAMC) to develop a company-level