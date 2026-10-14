AUSA 2026: BAE Systems pushes air defence capability with two new demonstrators
While known mainly as a prime contractor for tracked and wheeled armoured fighting vehicles and artillery systems, at AUSA 2026 BAE Systems made a determined move into the highly complex air defence mission, with a focus on the increased threat from uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) and larger battlefield missiles.
Two new systems were unveiled at the exhibition in Washington, DC, with both of these being described as “capability demonstrators” rather than production-ready systems. According to the company, these would form a layered air defence system capable of rapidly neutralising a variety of battlefield threats.
To counter the UAV threat, BAE Systems has developed
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