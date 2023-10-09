AUSA 2023 – Systel unveils ultra-compact edge AI compute solution for next-generation uncrewed and robotic vehicles

The supplier of purpose-built rugged computing equipment Systel unveiled the Sparrow-Strike USFF Edge Processor at the AUSA exhibition in Washington DC. The new ultra-compact edge artificial intelligence compute solution for next-generation uncrewed and robotic vehicles is engineered to withstand austere and challenging environments.

Designed using a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), it is resistant to vibration, shock, crash hazards, sand, dust, humidity, rain and fluids with operating temperature ranges from -40°C to 55°C.

Systel’s president Aneesh Kothari told Shephard that the Sparrow-Strike is an edge processing device and provides ‘performance and flexibility required by the US Army for deployment of