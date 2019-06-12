GD-OTS to progress XM1113 development

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (GD-OTS) has received a contract valued at $15 million for prototype and process development for the 155mm XM1113 Rocket-Assisted Projectile (RAP) round.

The contract was awarded by Combat Capabilities Development Command –Armaments Center and the Joint Program Executive Office Armaments and Ammunition at Picatinny Arsenal.

The new round will enable US field artillery to fire to a range of 40km, providing a 30% increase from the legacy M549A1 round. When fired from the planned future Extended Range Artillery Cannon, the XM1113 will achieve ranges out to 70km.

The XM1113 RAP round aligns with the US Army’s modernisation initiative under the Long Range Precision Fires Cross-Functional Team.

GD-OTS signed a partnering agreement with Thales Australia at Land Forces 2018 to offer the latest munitions solutions to the Australian Defence Force. The two companies will work together to expand the international supply chain and enable the US government to make the system available to additional customers.