American Rheinmetall and GM Defense team up to compete in the US Army’s Common Tactical Truck programme

American Rheinmetall Vehicles and GM Defense announced on 17 August that have formed a strategic collaboration to compete in the US Army’s Common Tactical Truck (CTT) programme.

The companies are offering the HX3-CTT, a derivative of the HX3.

The HX3 is next-generation series of trucks and features advances in power, mobility, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and an open systems architecture with pathways to hybrid technology incorporation, leader-follower driving and autonomous operations.

Rheinmetall’s HX family of trucks have been sold to 20 customers globally including Germany, Australia, the UK, Austria, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

The CTT programme seeks to identify a replacement platform for the US Army’s Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicles. An RFP for the first phase of this effort was issued in June with an expected contract award in December 2022.

The service plans to execute multiple prototype projects before determining whether to proceed to initial production which could entail purchase of approximately 5,700 vehicles at a value of around $5 billion.

The service intends to acquire a modern platform featuring advanced driver safety systems, increased off-road mobility, cybersecurity, machine learning, artificial intelligence, improved survivability and fuel efficiency among other emerging technologies.