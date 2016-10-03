AUSA 2016: New modular sniper rifle debuts
Austrian-based firearms design and manufacturing company Ritter & Stark is launching its SX-1 Modular Tactical Rifle (MTR).
A subsidiary of HPP Precision Products, the company designed the SX-1 to allow the user to customize it to be mission specific, and can be quickly and easily interchanged between a .308 Win, .300 Win Magnum and a .338 Lapua Magnum.
Additionally, the SX-1 allows operators to incorporate aftermarket magazines and drop-in upgrades with AR15/M16/M4 pistol grips and buttstocks that will fit the original Ritter & Stark folding buttstock mechanism.
Other platform features include a MIL-STD 1913 Picatinny rail installed directly on the
