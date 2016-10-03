To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

AUSA 2016: New modular sniper rifle debuts

3rd October 2016 - 12:00 GMT | by Scott Gourley in Washington D.C.

RSS

Austrian-based firearms design and manufacturing company Ritter & Stark is launching its SX-1 Modular Tactical Rifle (MTR). 

A subsidiary of HPP Precision Products, the company designed the SX-1 to allow the user to customize it to be mission specific, and can be quickly and easily interchanged between a .308 Win, .300 Win Magnum and a .338 Lapua Magnum. 

Additionally, the SX-1 allows operators to incorporate aftermarket magazines and drop-in upgrades with AR15/M16/M4 pistol grips and buttstocks that will fit the original Ritter & Stark folding buttstock mechanism.

Other platform features include a MIL-STD 1913 Picatinny rail installed directly on the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Scott Gourley

Author

Scott Gourley

Scott Gourley is a former US Army officer and the author of several thousand articles …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from AUSA Annual 2016 Show News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us