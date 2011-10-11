AUSA 2011: ITT unveils next-generation NVGs

ITT has revealed the new i-Aware network-integrated range of night vision goggles (NVG) at the AUSA conference in Washington, DC on 10 October.

Speaking to Shephard at the show, David Smith, VP for Night Vision programme management at ITT said the company was looking to 'transform night vision goggles from being a stand-alone sensor'.

'It is transitional that night vision sensors develop from a stand-alone device into the network,' Smith pointed out, and emphasised that for a more effective mission the NVG would have to be part of the network, sharing data from other goggles, as well as other platforms