To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Atlet family to enter serial production in 2022

24th January 2022 - 16:53 GMT | by Alex Tarasoff in Riga

RSS

State trials have been completed for the Atlet 4x4 armoured vehicle. (Photo: VPK)

Future Atlet-based vehicles could be fitted with a wide range of special equipment and armaments.

Military-Industrial Company (VPK) expects to begin serial production of its Atlet 4x4 platform for the Russian Ground Forces this year after the armoured vehicle successfully completed state trials.

There are only three known variants of Atlet: two of them (ASN 233122 and AMN 233121) were involved in the recently concluded trials.

ASN 233122 is a special-purpose three-door armoured vehicle with an armoured hull and a rotating gun mount on the roof. The vehicle can be armed with a 12.7mm Kord machine gun, 30mm AGS-17  automatic grenade launcher or a 7.62mm PKP Pecheneg machine gun.

The interior of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us