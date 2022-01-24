Atlet family to enter serial production in 2022

Advanced sight adds punch to Carl-Gustaf M4
The new AFCD TI is designed to ensure a high first-round hit probability against stationary and moving targets.
Military-Industrial Company (VPK) expects to begin serial production of its Atlet 4x4 platform for the Russian Ground Forces this year after the armoured vehicle successfully completed state trials.
There are only three known variants of Atlet: two of them (ASN 233122 and AMN 233121) were involved in the recently concluded trials.
ASN 233122 is a special-purpose three-door armoured vehicle with an armoured hull and a rotating gun mount on the roof. The vehicle can be armed with a 12.7mm Kord machine gun, 30mm AGS-17 automatic grenade launcher or a 7.62mm PKP Pecheneg machine gun.
Trials with the BAE Systems Beowulf and the Oshkosh Defense/ST Engineering Bronco 3 will be concluded by the end of January 2022.
Single-use Spike SR will join Spike LR in the Estonian military equipment inventory.
Heavy fire-support Boxers for Germany will include Protector RS4 and new mission module
Startup company aims to demonstrate Vegvisir situational awareness system for armoured vehicles at Eurosatory in June.
MilDef is providing communications equipment for the CV90 IFV.