Atlet family to enter serial production in 2022

Military-Industrial Company (VPK) expects to begin serial production of its Atlet 4x4 platform for the Russian Ground Forces this year after the armoured vehicle successfully completed state trials.

There are only three known variants of Atlet: two of them (ASN 233122 and AMN 233121) were involved in the recently concluded trials.

ASN 233122 is a special-purpose three-door armoured vehicle with an armoured hull and a rotating gun mount on the roof. The vehicle can be armed with a 12.7mm Kord machine gun, 30mm AGS-17 automatic grenade launcher or a 7.62mm PKP Pecheneg machine gun.

The interior of