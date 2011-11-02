ATK receives US Army orders for Non-Standard Ammunition
The US Army has awarded ATK an order for $10 million worth of non-standard (non-NATO) ammunition for the Afghan Security Forces, according to a press release issued by the company on 2 November 2011. The contract comes as part of an existing three year contract with the US Army.
According to ATK, the company provides supply chain management, quality assurance and logistical expertise in the delivery of non-standard small, medium, and large caliber ammunition, as well as mortars and rockets, for use by allied security forces.
ATK has delivered ‘more than 300 million non-standard items under our existing multi-year contract, and has consistently performed ahead of delivery schedule’, a company spokesperson said.
