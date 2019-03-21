To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Asia predicted to be largest AFV market in 2019-29 period

21st March 2019 - 10:38 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Hong Kong

In its ‘Complete Market Report and Forecast on Armoured Vehicles 2019-29’ that was published earlier this month, Shephard Plus predicts that countries in the Asia-Pacific region will top the sales chart in terms of armoured vehicle procurements over the next decade.

Shephard Plus calculated that the global AFV market will be worth $33.3 billion in 2029, up from the current market of $24.3 billion. This gives a CAGR of 3.2%, with ‘growth driven primarily by China, India, Australia and Pakistan in Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, Israel and the UAE in the Middle East, the US, and a resurgent Russia in Europe’.

