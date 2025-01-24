Aselsan has started producing Akkor active protection system for Altay tank

Turkey’s Aselsan confirmed to Shephard at the Defence IQ International Armoured Vehicle conference earlier this week that their Akkor hard-kill/soft-kill APS is now in production for the Turkish Army.

Akkor will first be fitted to the BMC Altay main battle tank (MBT) which is now in production after some delays due to a change in the prime contractor.

The Altay MBT was originally designed and developed by Otokar who also built the prototype vehicles but the production contract for 250 units was awarded to BMC and production is expected to ramp up to eight units a month.

The second application