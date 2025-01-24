To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Aselsan has started producing Akkor active protection system for Altay tank

24th January 2025 - 17:02 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Farnborough, UK

Generic armoured personnel carrier fitted with Aselsan 120mm mortar system and showing the four Pulas to give 360° coverage (left) with a generic 8x8 with the Aselsan turret with one Akkor twin round launcher on the roof (right). (Photo: author)

Akkor is an active protection system (APS) developed by Aselsan, equipped with both hard- and soft-kill functionalities. It provides protection against antitank missiles and rockets for armoured vehicles and is designed for Turkey’s Leopard and Altay tanks.

Turkey’s Aselsan confirmed to Shephard at the Defence IQ International Armoured Vehicle conference earlier this week that their Akkor hard-kill/soft-kill APS is now in production for the Turkish Army.

Akkor will first be fitted to the BMC Altay main battle tank (MBT) which is now in production after some delays due to a change in the prime contractor.

The Altay MBT was originally designed and developed by Otokar who also built the prototype vehicles but the production contract for 250 units was awarded to BMC and production is expected to ramp up to eight units a month.

The second application

