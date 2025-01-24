Aselsan has started producing Akkor active protection system for Altay tank
Turkey’s Aselsan confirmed to Shephard at the Defence IQ International Armoured Vehicle conference earlier this week that their Akkor hard-kill/soft-kill APS is now in production for the Turkish Army.
Akkor will first be fitted to the BMC Altay main battle tank (MBT) which is now in production after some delays due to a change in the prime contractor.
The Altay MBT was originally designed and developed by Otokar who also built the prototype vehicles but the production contract for 250 units was awarded to BMC and production is expected to ramp up to eight units a month.
The second application
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Fering Pioneer X moves towards production
The Pioneer X long-range vehicle has a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 3,500kg, of which 1,850kg is payload and the lightweight carbon chassis can be fitted with various top modules to suit requirements. In addition, there is the potential for a 6x6 version with increased volume and payload.
-
Thales targets requirements with Xtraim digital weapon sight and reveals that thousands have already been sold
The sight can be used by soldiers wearing night-vision goggles if required and has an all-in-one architecture that combines conventional red-dot and thermal imaging technologies.
-
US Army to launch hunt for new artillery
The search will look at existing artillery with an acknowledgement that a large part of the effect from the weapons comes from the munitions used.